Local judge shares thoughts on bail reform

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — It’s been a little over 48 hours since the new bail reform laws went into effect. Starting January 1, all judges in New York State are no longer allowed to set bail for a certain number of charges, including both felonies and misdemeanors.

Since the law was proposed, many in the criminal justice system have been speaking out against it.

Judge Stephen Dougherty shared his thoughts on bail reform on Friday. You can watch his entire remarks below.

