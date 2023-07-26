TOWN OF MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Big changes and improvements have been made to Green Lakes State Park. New York State Parks announced on Wednesday,

July 26, the completion of $3 million improvement projects at the State Park.

The improvements will not only benefit the park, but local kids too.

A new cabin camping area, a playground and a four-season bathhouse were all designed with children in mind. It’s part of the “Ladders to the Outdoors” program.

“What this campsite does is offers an opportunity to get an experience at camping within close proximity to the city,” said Kejuan Harmon, statewide Ladders to the Outdoors coordinator.

Located right outside the City of Syracuse, kids from the Boys and Girls Club are getting an overnight camping experience at Green Lakes State Park.

“It allows us to bring in kids from underserved communities in Syracuse, and the surrounding area, to come and have their own experience, learn about the outdoors, get that thing that many of us take for granted,” said Erik Kulleseid, New York State’s park commissioner.

Kids ages 9 to 10 will enjoy the park’s improvements for the next two days.

11-year-old, Amaiya Williams of Syracuse has already spent one out of the three nights with the group at Green Lakes State Park. She said this is her first time camping and staying in a tent. So far, she’s really enjoyed her camping experience.

“It was fun, and it felt a little bit like home. And I like the sleeping bag. It felt like a bed a little bit,” said Williams.

In addition to the new improvements, kids will have the opportunity to hike, swim, canoe and more.

“What we hope to do with the Ladders to the Outdoors Program is open up our underserved kids to a future, not only employment, but a passion for nature,” said Harmon.

The “Ladders to the Outdoors” program began in Western New York in 2020, and has served more than 25,000 kids in just three years time.