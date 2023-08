SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Athletic League hosted its first ever tennis camp for 24 boys and girls at Nottingham High School today, August 19.

Varsity tennis coach for Nottingham High School, Mary Frontale helped the PAL with the camp.

The PAL partnered with the United States Tennis Association to host the camp. The USTA also donated tennis balls and 24 new racquets for the kids to use.

More information about Syracuse PAL camps can be found on Facebook.