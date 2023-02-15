CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The owner of Swimm Landscape, Paul Swimm, says he was able to start some of his jobs two to three weeks early because of the warm weather.

Swimm says they typically start at the beginning of March, but with temperatures reaching the 60s on Wednesday, they started doing work sooner.

“We have over 90 jobs signed and in the planning stages and we are getting multiple calls a day and we are making sure to try and get out to every single person and give them an estimate to see if we can close,” said Swimm.

He added that he would really like to have everything booked out by May 1.

He said every year for the last five years, he’s seen an increase in the number of people needing work done and he expects that number to grow. He said getting a head start on some of that work now, is helpful.

“A lot of customers have specific days they’re working towards,” said Swimm. “We do our best to accommodate them and make sure we are there for their parties and their plans.”

Swimm also said starting work earlier will help his makeup for the lack of jobs he gets in the winter.

“We have a few different crews out. We are pretty much focusing on brickwork to get some revenue coming back into the company after a bunch of months where we really weren’t bringing in as much.”