ORISKANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- This week, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency services along with other agencies held a crisis negotiation training at the State Preparedness Center in Oriskany.

This training is for certified negotiators who have at least two years of negotiating experience. Members with different law enforcement agencies from across the state participated in two days of training where they were in the classroom for some and they participated in real life scenarios, like how to help veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder who are in crisis, and someone who speaks a different language that may be in distress.

Anthony Gucciardi, a detective with the Camillus Police Department says he’s been in crisis situations before. “It stemmed from a domestic situation, there was a firearm in play that was threatened at one point so I was called in to try to talk to the individual.”

The President for the New York Association for Hostage Negotiators, Sam Farina who helped organize the training, says it’s important for agencies to keep up on these skills. “It allows us to keep our skills fresh, because it is a diminishing skill and unless we practice them and understand the tenants of negotiations, and understand the tenants of crisis management, that we’ll lose that skill and we want us to be at our peak performance when we are dealing with crisis.”

Detective Gucciardi said these are skills that can be used everyday, so fine tuning is crucial. “Definitely any time when we are put into a situation where we can resolve something peacefully as opposed to a tactical intervention or something that can involve using force, it’s a plus for the community, it’s a plus for the department, and it keeps people safe.”

There were about 25 agencies from across the state who attended the training. Officials with the state said they would like to do this advanced training two to three times a year.