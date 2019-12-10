Local law enforcement agencies help the fight against cancer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Central New York law enforcement agencies came together for Cops Against Cancer to stand as a community in the fight against cancer.

The Syracuse Police Department donated proceeds from their Pink Shield October and No Shave November efforts to 13thirty Cancer Connect while the Liverpool Police Department participated in Beards for Bucks. That’s a joint fundraiser that supports teen and young adult programs at 13thirty Cancer Connect and helps with critical cancer research at Roswell Park.

13thirty Cancer Connect program director, Steve Esposito, said, “The Beards for Bucks program was brought to Rochester and now into Syracuse. And our Liverpool Police have been generous enough to participate in growing their beards through the month of November and getting the chief to sign off on it, and they are able to grow their beards for $25, and those funds directly support our programs at 13thirty Cancer Connect.”

All of the money raised will go to local programs in the Syracuse area.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9