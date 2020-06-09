Local law firm makes generous donation as Vera House faces county budget cuts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is cutting about $4.5 million from local charities and nonprofits to offset a budget deficit of at least $100 million from the coronavirus pandemic.

One of those organizations is Vera House. “The needs are so high and the resources are diminishing,” said Executive Director, Randi Bregman.

Onondaga County told Vera House they’d be cutting funding by 15 percent for two of its programs.

One program, which provides therapy services for children who have been sexually abused, will be cut by $6,750.

Vera House will lose another $10,985 to its adult protective services contract, which provides victims of domestic violence and elder abuse with services such as safety planning, counseling, support groups, education, and prevention programs.

In addition, Vera House’s contract with the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office is being reduced by 50% bringing the total financial loss to nearly $28,000.

“My biggest fear is that when our payroll protection dollars run out we won’t be able to maintain essential services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, or elder abuse who needs us,” said Bregman. “We try never to retain a waiting list and to try to get people served as they come to us, I’m concerned we won’t be able to continue to do that.”

That’s where the Lynn Law Firm comes in. Within 24 hours of hearing about these budget cuts, they made a $10,000 donation.

“I think people have been potentially trapped in their home during the pandemic, so I think Vera House is gonna be particularly important during the pandemic and coming out of the pandemic,” said Martin Lynn, a lawyer with the Lynn Law Firm. “We wanted to do something to help, kind of right away.”

It’s a big help. The donation covers a third of the cuts so far. Lynn hopes it will help Vera House offset some of the budget cuts in the short-term and help ensure those who need their help in the coming weeks and months will have access to those resources.

“I think a lot of people have been through a lot of things, kind of suffering at home. Usually, a child is checking on their adult or grandparents or there are teachers checking on children, or if you’re a victim of something you can run to a neighbor,” said Lynn.

Lynn is quite familiar with elder abuse, child victims act cases, and sexual assault. Many of the law firm’s clients are also represented by Vera House, so this hit home.

“We bring a lot of civil actions on those cases and when we do that we see what real impact Vera House makes on lives and getting people to a position of safety and sometimes immediate safety,” said Lynn.

It’s an impact he wants to see continue and so do many others. Some supporters dedicated their $1,200 stimulus check to Vera House. “When you see the community give generously like that, it gives you hope,” said Bregman.

The donations help the organization financially, but its impact goes beyond the monetary value.

“When a community partner makes a donation like that you feel like we’re standing together, we have support, and we’re going to make it through,” said Bregman.

If you would like to help, Vera House is accepting donations on its website but they also want the community to know, they’re there when you need them.

If you need help, you can always call their 24/7 crisis and support hotline at (315) 468-3260.

Onondaga County tells NewsChannel 9 there could be more budget cuts to come, but if the county gets the federal aid they’re requesting, these non-profits will get that funding back.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Nicole Sommavilla on Twitter @NeSommavilla.