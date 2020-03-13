Local lawmakers discuss coronavirus impacts on community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh joined NewsChannel 9 on Thursday to discuss the local impacts COVID-19 is having on the community.
Watch the full conversation in the player above.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Hoax email circulating in Liverpool School District
- Upstate University Hospital Infectious Diseases Dr. Stephen Thomas answers questions about coronavirus
- WATCH: Rain moves in overnight as the wind picks up
- ALERT: Wind advisories up for parts of central New York Friday
- Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Onondaga County
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App