Local lawmakers fear pandemic relief plan omits local governments

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local lawmakers are raising alarm after initial reports that the latest pandemic relief plan appears to leave out local governments.
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says he agrees with Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who called out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over the weekend on Twitter, calling the potential plan “a joke” if it doesn’t fund local governments.
“It’s us who have been on the front lines in many ways throughout the pandemic. It’s our police officers, our firefighters, sanitation workers that have been able to get us through this extremely stressful time, so at this point, for them to turn their backs on the workers who have helped us get through this very difficult time, it’s just completely unacceptable,” Walsh said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that the right people will step up and advocate for us because we’ve all dealt with enough through this pandemic to have local governments making cuts. Laying off essential workers would just prolong this crisis that we’re in.”
