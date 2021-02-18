Local lawmakers speak out about reported FBI investigation into Cuomo administration

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his team are coming under more fire after ABC News reported the FBI was investigating Cuomo’s coronavirus task force with a particular focus on his administration’s handling of nursing homes early in the pandemic.

State Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay says he’s calling for a criminal and internal investigation and says bi-partisan support is ramping up to take away some of the governor’s emergency executive powers — some of these actions starting as early as Monday.

“We should look into what happened in the nursing homes and was it the March 25 Executive Order given by the governor that caused the horrendous tragedy of 15,000 lives lost and I think families of those people that lost loved ones are demanding the answers and they want accountability and I think that’s completely right and wholly legitimate for them to want that,” he said.

Democratic State Senator Rachel May also advocating for an investigation saying in a statement to NewsChannel Nine:

President Biden promised the American people an independent Department of Justice that would pursue the truth without fear or favor. I am confident the U.S. Attorney under this new administration will conduct a thorough and impartial investigation. Rachel May, State Senator (D) 53rd District

However, Democratic Assemblyman William Magnarelli said the state legislature needs to get back to focusing on policy, saying in a statement:

Hindsight is always 20-20. What is unfolding now is politics, not policy. Deaths of people due to COVID-19 who lived in nursing homes, but died in hospitals, raise many questions. The legislature’s role is partly oversight, which requires research and investigation, and then legislation to correct deficiencies found, if any. Instead of focusing on personalities or political points, we must refocus back to policy. How do we keep all New Yorkers safe during this pandemic? William Magnarelli, Assemblyman (D) 129th District

Barclay also said the assembly is trying to get enough petition signatures from one majority member of each committee to force a hearing. Assembly Republicans also announced Thursday they are moving to form an impeachment commission to begin reviewing Cuomo’s actions in regards to nursing homes throughout the pandemic.