Local leaders call on funding for local infrastructure projects

(WSYR-TV) — Congressman John Katko and Anthony Brindisi answered questions on Facebook Live and shared their progress in Washington, including the need to restart and rebuild major projects.

One of those big projects is Interstate 81.

“Most of the infrastructure is really spent at the state and local level right now and we have a lot of projects that are happening across our region,” said Brindisi.

“When you think about the biggest public works project in history of Central New York and Upstate New York… probably is the 81 rebuild and if the state doesn’t have the money to fund that portion of it, it’s going to get delayed,” said Katko.

Brindisi added that another major concern is the loss of revenue from declining sales tax and declining hotel occupancy tax.