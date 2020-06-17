Local leaders pushing for malls to reopen

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State continues it’s phased reopening, but the guidelines for these phases leaves one big question mark: When do malls open their doors? Democratic members of the New York State Assembly are calling for action from the state to open Destiny USA.

Those assemblymembers stood in front of Destiny USA said we’re in the middle of Phase Three and business owners in the mall should be able to get back to work. And before they do, they need proper guidance from the state.

Lawmakers hit on the fact that there is an unfair advantage right now to other retail stores operating under the same circumstances, like Marshalls or Target. Yet Destiny is falling behind and missing out on money.

At this point, Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli says Destiny USA does have a plan with all the proper protocols in place, but they’re unsure of the exact guidance and timeline from the state and that’s what they need to push forward. Magarelli says 5,000 people work at Destiny and they’ve all been out of a job for months. While he agrees with how the governor has handled the pandemic with opening things in phases, he feels it’s time for places like Destiny to get back to work.

“Destiny USA is a major contributor to the local economy, providing more than $40 million in sales tax. More than half of this funding stays local, with about 25% staying in the City of Syracuse. That’s $10 million that the City of Syracuse is not able to collect at this point in time,” Magnarelli said.

Lawmakers say though Destiny USA is owned by a larger company, the businesses inside here are small businesses, spending money in the local economy, and putting their resources back into the community, which is something they’re unable to do right now.

Business owners, like the owner of World of Beer, are asking for more than 24 hours notice on what they need to do to get their stores and employees ready for a reopen.

“We’re just asking for the same opportunity that everyone else is having, right? So we can go two miles down the road and go to an establishment there with all the same safety precautions that we already have in place or are planning on having in place,” said Neil Patel, owner of World of Beer.

