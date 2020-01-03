Local leaders react to killing of Iranian general

A boy carries a portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in the U.S. airstrike in Iraq, prior to the Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, Friday Jan. 3, 2020. Iran has vowed “harsh retaliation” for the U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport that killed Tehran’s top general and the architect of its interventions across the Middle East, as tensions soared in the wake of the targeted killing. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The quiet conflict between the U.S. and Iran suffered a major escalation overnight when President Trump ordered one of their top leaders killed. It happened via a drone attack after General Qasem Soleimani landed at Baghdad’s airport.

Local leaders are responding to this attack.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued a statement that read:

“Qasem Soleimani was responsible for death, destruction, and violence against hundreds of brave Americans and now he has been brought to justice. There are many questions that deserve answers with regards to the Administration’s plan for peace in the Middle East. Keeping our servicemembers safe and fostering stability in the region should be the top priority. Congress needs to execute its Constitutional responsibility and oversight of military operations. The Administration needs to present a clear plan that will protect America’s soldiers and our interests in the region. The American people and our brave men and women in uniform deserve that much.” Congressman Anthony Brindisi

Representative John Katko issued a statement that read: