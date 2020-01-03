Local leaders react to killing of Iranian general

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — The quiet conflict between the U.S. and Iran suffered a major escalation overnight when President Trump ordered one of their top leaders killed. It happened via a drone attack after General Qasem Soleimani landed at Baghdad’s airport.
Local leaders are responding to this attack.
Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued a statement that read:
“Qasem Soleimani was responsible for death, destruction, and violence against hundreds of brave Americans and now he has been brought to justice. There are many questions that deserve answers with regards to the Administration’s plan for peace in the Middle East. Keeping our servicemembers safe and fostering stability in the region should be the top priority. Congress needs to execute its Constitutional responsibility and oversight of military operations. The Administration needs to present a clear plan that will protect America’s soldiers and our interests in the region. The American people and our brave men and women in uniform deserve that much.”Congressman Anthony Brindisi
Representative John Katko issued a statement that read:
“I believe that U.S. actions against longtime Iranian terrorist leader Qassam Soleimani were necessary and justified.
“For years, Soleimani has fueled much of the conflict in the Middle East. He is responsible for the deaths of countless soldiers and Americans and behind the recent assault on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, with imminent plans of future attacks in the region.
“With Tehran already vowing forceful revenge, there is no question this action will have consequences and the United States must be prepared. We need a decisive strategy and, as a member of the House Homeland Security Committee, I recognize that we must be diligent in our efforts to bolster counterterrorism. We must remain focused on keeping this country safe from retaliation – not only on the ground in the Middle East and here at home, but from potential cyberattacks against our nation.”Representative John Katko
