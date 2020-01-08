Local leaders respond to Iranian attack on US air base

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks with reporters after a meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — The Pentagon confirmed that Iran launched “more than a dozen ballistic missiles” at two Iraqi military bases holding U.S. troops Tuesday night.

Vice President Mike Pence has briefed top Democrats in Congress on the Iranian strikes, and now local leaders are reacting.

Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, says the New York Democrat is closely monitoring the situation and is praying for the safety of service members and other personnel.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi released a statement saying, “I am closely monitoring this situation in Iraq. Let’s all pray for the safety and security of our brave servicemembers.”

U.S. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said in a tweet, “Our #NY21 communities & the country are praying for our US troops deployed in the Middle East. Please join me in praying for our brave men and women in uniform.”

Our #NY21 communities & the country are praying for our US troops deployed in the Middle East. Please join me in praying for our brave men and women in uniform. 🇺🇸 — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 8, 2020

House Representative John Katko released a statement saying, “As we wait for dependable information to emerge, I am praying for the safety of our troops and am monitoring the situation closely.”

Representative Tom Reed also responded on Twitter saying, ” Praying for all the U.S. troops under attack in Iraq as we speak.”

Praying for all the U.S. troops under attack in Iraq as we speak. — Tom Reed (@RepTomReed) January 7, 2020

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9