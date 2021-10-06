Local liquor store feels impact of nationwide alcohol shortage

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Liquor store sales sky rocketed at the onset of the pandemic, while other places struggled to stay open. But now some of those liquor stores are struggling due to a nationwide shortage in alcohol.

Vinomania in Syracuse is one of the stores across the state feeling the impact.

“Sometimes you just got to put a sign out of stock,” says Gary Decker, owner of Vinomania Liquor Store.

From whiskey to chardonnay. Whether its top shelf brands or just your average bottle of wine, its either out of stock or there’s only a few or even just one bottle left.

“There’s a couple wines where you just can’t get them anymore and of course the liquor that’s always tough anyways, especially the big brands. Some of those are just gone,” says Decker.

Decker added, “Things like bourbons and whiskey. So the funky stuff, everybody is looking for and even some of the mainstream stuff isn’t there either.”

Nearly six months ago was when Decker says he started feeling the burn.

“I think its a combination of the labor, a combination of the trucking and its a combination of the people that have to make the product that wine and liquor goes into. So its like a perfect storm, so to speak unfortunately,” says Decker.

He says the shortage just keeps getting worse, and he’s afraid it’s going to continue.

“I really think like coming to January and November, December are going to kind of really build up and I think you are really going to see it then. Where you walk in and you’ll be looking for brand B instead of brand A,” says Decker.

Decker says even though there is a shortage right now, he will not be putting a limit on any of his wine or spirits. He also will not be increasing prices. Instead, he encourages shoppers to get a head start on their holiday shopping before the shelves are empty.