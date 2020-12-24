Local mailman gives his holiday gifts to benefit the Westcott Community Center

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The need is great all over our community and nobody probably gets to see that more than a local mail carrier. One local mail carrier didn’t hesitate to give back to the Westcott Community Center.

Matt Ross has been a mail carrier in Syracuse neighborhoods for four years now.

“I started off as a sub and the Westcott Community Center was on my original mail route,” Matt said.

Now in the Sedgwick neighborhood, he hasn’t forgotten about a place that has given so much to him.

“Same time everyday, they’d have coffee ready for me… played bingo on Fridays,” Matt said.

When he learned that the Westcott Community Center needed some help to get a new service van, which helps dozens of seniors, he stepped in.

Every gift that Matt received for delivering mail he turned around and gave it to the center to help with the cost of the van.

He just hands this pile of cards and says, ‘You guys need this more than I do.’ Christina Gutkin — Senior Service Coordinator

And now Matt says he’s not done just yet. But, he doesn’t want the credit.

When the center wanted to dedicate a plaque in his name, he had other ideas.

“They’re gonna put a brick in my grandpa’s name,” Matt said. “He passed away and lived on my route this year.”

Matt walks along each block this holiday knowing that he’s making a difference. And hoping for better times this holiday.

“I just know, being a mail carrier, just seeing it first hand, it’s very hard… Hang in there,” Matt said.

The Westcott Community Center is nearing its goal of a new van, but aren’t quite there yet.

If you want to help, you can donate by going to the center’s Facebook page. You can also learn more by going to the center’s website.

If you can’t donate online, you can also send donations here:

Westcott Community Center

826 Euclid Ave.

Syracuse, NY 13210