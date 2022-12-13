SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local man pleads guilty to trading child pornography in a U.S. Homeland Security Investigation case on Tuesday, December 13.

39-year-old Chad Srogi of Vernon has pleaded guilty to distributing, transporting, and possessing child pornography.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Matthew Scarpino, Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli.

During the change of plea hearing, Srogi admitted that he distributed and transported child pornography on multiple social media platforms in 2018 and possessed more than a hundred child pornography files in October 2019.

He also admitted that, in 2007, he was convicted in Florida for promoting the sexual performance of a child and for possessing material depicting the sexual performance of a child.

According to the United States Department of Justice, the possession of child pornography charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of 20 years. The distribution and transportation of child pornography charges carry a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 40 years.

Srogi also faces the following:

A fine of up to $250,000

A term of supervised release of at least five years and up to life

Forfeiture to the United States of property used to commit his offenses

Restitution to identified victims

Registration as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Srogi’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute he is charged with violating involving the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors. His sentencing is scheduled for April 19, 2023, in Syracuse before United States District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby.

This case is being investigated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), and the New York State Police (Troop D Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), and the Computer Crimes Unit) and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Gadarian as part of Project Safe Childhood.

The Project Safe Childhood initiative is nationwide and designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.