EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bob Barnes, a local to Central New York, loves an adventure.

For his most recent biking adventure, he decided to visit every state capital and promote blood donations along the way.

“That’s the common denominator between all of us,” Barnes said. “Whether you’re Elon Musk standing there and I’m here, we have the same blood and I can help you and you can help me. And it kind of brings us together.”

He started his journey on August 1, 2021, and after 359 days and more than 16 thousand miles later, he completed his journey.

“And yes, I did fly to Hawaii with my bicycle. That’s how I got to Hawaii,” Barnes explained.

He did encounter some challenges along the way.

“There were some bad things. I burned down my tent, that was unfortunate, I lost a lot of my gear and my tent. Luckily my followers helped me out and donated to my GoFundMe at the time,” Barnes said.

That didn’t stop him. He averaged about 47 miles every single day.

He’s back home now, in what he calls his home field – the East Syracuse Free Library. They regularly hold blood drives there.

Barnes wasn’t able to donate because his temperature was higher than what was allowed. But his blood type is very fitting for challenges like this.

“B positive, just like my attitude,” Barnes said.

He’ll be back to donating soon. “Every 56 days or whenever they have the blood drive,” Barnes said.

Not only is he helping to spread the word about the importance of blood donations, but by making regular donations he’s saved countless lives across the country and right here.

“I just feel it’s the right thing to do, it’s our obligation,” Barnes added, “If you’re able to, because not everyone is able to donate for health reasons or for one reason or another and that’s fine, but if you’re able to we should all get out there and help each other.”

The East Syracuse Free Library will have another blood drive on May 8.

You can find a blood donation site that’s most convenient for you here.