Local mom and dad react to the FDA’s approval of Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11

SKANEATLES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Parents of a nine year old say they’re definitely going to get their daughter vaccined. “We don’t want her ending up hospitalized and regretting that we should have had her vaccinated, so we’re going the course of opting on the side of precaution rather than taking the risk of not getting her vaccinated,” said mother, Rosemarie Locke of Skaneatles.

Dr. Robert Dracker, Medical Director for Summerwood Pediatrics, the data from the study shows a good response. “suggests the children have a very robust response to the vaccine and at the same time have a very durable response which means it lasts for an extended period of time.”

Father, Micheal Locke is urging people to listen to the experts. “I’m all for getting vaccinated because why are we playing these games? I’m mentally exhausted with everyone else going against science.”

A committee with the CDC is expected to meet on November 2nd to discuss the topic.