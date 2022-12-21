SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday, December 21. The annual event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Syracuse.

The holiday season can be tough for many people, including parents, like Melissa Deitz.

“I am going through a little bit this year. My dog is in the hospital, so I had to pay for that. So I am a little strapped for cash this year,” says Melissa Deitz, a mother of five from Onondaga County.

But Deitz isn’t letting that get in the way of giving her children the best Christmas.

She’s been going to the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day for nearly 18 years.

Her first year, she only had one child. Deitz is now a mother of five children and will be looking for presents for all her children, boys and girls.

She says her boys want ninja turtles and toys like wrestling and fighter action figures.

Her daughter is asking for big fashion Barbie dolls, new rainbow dolls and LOL Doll Pop Fidget toys.

On top of the toys, books and stuffed animals, families will also receive two boxes of food this year. Deitz says this food has helped her a lot during the Holiday season.

“The food definitely helps out and you know if I don’t end up using it, I’ll find somebody who does,” Deitz added.

From one good deed to the next.