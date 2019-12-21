Local motorcycle club revs up support for Salvation Army

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local motorcycle club doing their part this holiday season.

The Hades Hounds were out at Destiny USA on Friday helping out the Salvation Army with their Red Kettle Campaign.

NewsChannel 9 asked the group’s founder why it’s important to help out not just during the holidays, but year-round.

Hades Hounds founder, Kurt Sorensen, said, “We just feel that, there’s enough bad out there it’s time to do good, so we all try to do our best and help everyone we can.”

They also invite other motorcycle clubs to help out with the fundraising efforts.

The Salvation Army says they’re about 24% behind on donations compared to this time last year.

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

More from NewsChannel 9: