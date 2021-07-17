Local musician honored over a year after his death

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A ceremony to place at Syracuse University’s Hendrick’s Chapel on Saturday to pay tribute to the late Eli Harris Jr.

Harris was known for playing songs outside of places like the Carrier Dome, NBT Bank Stadium, and the Landmark Theatre, for more than 25 years.

He tragically lost his life last year in a double hit and run.

“My dad was just a great person and he wanted to share with everyone,” said his son. “If you were having a down day, whatever, he took away, himself and all that happiness, he was there every day. I miss him so much.”

Since his death the Harris family has established the Eli Harris Scholarship Fund to help a part-time music student.

