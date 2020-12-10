Local Musicians Continue Making Spirits Bright Amid COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Local musicians are ‘Making Spirits Bright’ this holiday even in the midst of a global pandemic.

An annual musical tradition that’s now in its fourth year, will continue in a new way with a drive-up and donate event. Central New Yorkers are invited to bring a donation of ‘comfort and joy’ to support the efforts of the Rescue Mission, Peace Inc., The Salvation Army and the Samaritan Center.

Organizers say that the event, though different this year, is more about the things people can donate and not so much about the money raised from the live-streamed event.

Making Spirits Bright is happening on Sunday, December 13th from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Seneca Mall Parking Lot off Route 57. Drive-up and donate cold weather gear like hats, coats, mittens and blankets and help support many great local causes here in Central New York.

