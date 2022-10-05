SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For 10 years now, the Good Life Philanthropic Youth Foundation has been using the power of Hip-Hop culture to connect with the high-risk youths in the Syracuse area.

Good Life Philanthropic Youth Foundation looks to help reduce youth recidivism, violence, and poverty.

They will be celebrating their milestone on Thursday, October 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the SRC Arena.

The foundation says that over 100 youth will be in attendance including students from Syracuse City School District, East Syracuse Minoa School District, and the City of Syracuse. During the event, students will enjoy live performances, and the opportunity to network and learn more about entrepreneurship.

Parents and families are invited to join as well.

On top of networking, the event will include Hip-Hop performances, local dancers, rappers, and DJs. Special guests “Kida The Great,” a professional dancer from World of Dance and crowned America’s Favorite Dancer in the thirteenth season of So You Think You Can Dance: Next Generation, and Hip-Hop Graffiti Artist “Ketchup” will be making appearances.

The celebration is in partnership with the Profound Mastermind Group, which consists of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors started by Areal Moodie, Jeff Knauss, and Adam Weitsman.

Good Life Youth Foundation utilizes Hip-Hop culture as a bridge to opportunity,

understanding and real transferable skills. The Life Skills and Life Coaching

component is designed to allow youth to build meaningful connections with young

adults that care about their success, while helping them design, implement and

execute a personal plan for success. Financial Literacy curriculum gives youth a

sense of responsibility, understanding of money management, hope and actionable

steps to remove themselves from poverty. The Entrepreneurship curriculum helps

improve academic performance, and draws a R.E.A.L. connection between life

experience and opportunity with the education received in SCSD, while opening the

doors for the possibility of becoming young entrepreneurs. Good Life Philanthropic Youth Foundation

“We use the culture that resonates most with young minds as a vehicle to show them that they can achieve whatever it is that comes to mind,” says Good Life Founder and CEO, Hasan Stephens.

He stresses that whatever youth need to succeed is already inside of them.