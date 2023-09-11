NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — We’re not immune to the nationwide crisis of not having enough primary care providers. But a local couple is hoping to ease some of that shortage, by opening their own practice.

The demand for primary care is on the rise, with new patients having a difficult time in trying to make an appointment.

“There’s a wait for three months, six months, and some of them are not able to get into the practice,” said Bikash Regmi, a nurse practitioner and owner of Caring Family Health Nurse Practitioners PLLC.

According to the NYS Community Health Indicator Reports, there are roughly 92 providers per 100,000 people.

With the demand so high, many people are having to resort to urgent care or the emergency room, like some friends and family of Regmi.

“One of the reasons we opened this is because I have a friend and family who reached out to me and said ‘Hey I am looking for a primary care provider’,” said Regmi.

After not having much luck, Regmi decided to take matters into his own hands, by opening his own primary care office.

“When I was in a refugee camp in Nepal, I have seen people who died, kids and adults, because of lack of medical treatment. So I always had the desire to help people and I thought this is the perfect time to open a practice,” said Regmi.

Regmi and his wife opened Caring Family Health Nurse Practitioners PLLC on Sept. 6. The new primary care office is located on Buckley Road in North Syracuse. There are six exam rooms, including a room for children.

The office provides health care to all ages. Caring Family Health offers flu, RSV, COVID, and strep vaccinations.

“It’s between me and my wife. We both are nurse practitioners and right now I am currently running the office,” said Regmi.

They are currently accepting new patients, and recommend people call sooner, rather than later.

“This is the right time to get into the practice because in a couple of months, we will get filled too, and then again, you have to wait for some time,” said Regmi.

Caring Family Health accepts almost all health insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid.

If you’re interested in becoming a new patient, please visit Caring Family Health at 6846 Buckley Road, Suite 2 in Syracuse or contact the office by phone by calling 315-980-9892.

