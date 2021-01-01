Local nurse speaks on the struggles of 2020

(WSYR-TV) — Local frontline workers have described this year as one of the toughest years of their career.

In her 11 years of being a nurse, Sarah Hirsch says this one has been the hardest.

I never imagined something like this would happen, you never would think there’s going to be a pandemic. I was a nurse during a lot of hurricanes down in Louisiana and this is something way worse. Nurse Sarah Hirsch

Hirsch is currently working 12 hours days at SUNY Upstate and also has a baby at home. But, she’s not just a mother and a nurse.

The patients that come in are so sick and with the pandemic no one is allowed to have any family here with them. As a nurse, we aren’t only their caregiver, we’re their family member too. Nurse Sarah Hirsch

Throughout all this, her “family” seems to keep getting bigger and bigger.

“I’m really thankful for all my amazing coworkers. It really brought us closer together,” Hirsch said. “We wouldn’t be able to do this if it wasn’t for each other.”

But, this fight is far from over. For Hirsch, the vaccine gave her more hope for a healthier 2021, but that can only do so much.

Just spread the love into the world. We need more of it because it’s been stressful for everybody, every single person in the entire world is feeling this right now Nurse Sarah Hirsch

So far, Upstate has administered over 3,500 COVID-19 vaccines. They are still in phase one of the process.