(WSYR-TV) — Local frontline workers have described this year as one of the toughest years of their career.
In her 11 years of being a nurse, Sarah Hirsch says this one has been the hardest.
I never imagined something like this would happen, you never would think there’s going to be a pandemic. I was a nurse during a lot of hurricanes down in Louisiana and this is something way worse.Nurse Sarah Hirsch
Hirsch is currently working 12 hours days at SUNY Upstate and also has a baby at home. But, she’s not just a mother and a nurse.
The patients that come in are so sick and with the pandemic no one is allowed to have any family here with them. As a nurse, we aren’t only their caregiver, we’re their family member too.Nurse Sarah Hirsch
Throughout all this, her “family” seems to keep getting bigger and bigger.
“I’m really thankful for all my amazing coworkers. It really brought us closer together,” Hirsch said. “We wouldn’t be able to do this if it wasn’t for each other.”
But, this fight is far from over. For Hirsch, the vaccine gave her more hope for a healthier 2021, but that can only do so much.
Just spread the love into the world. We need more of it because it’s been stressful for everybody, every single person in the entire world is feeling this right nowNurse Sarah Hirsch
So far, Upstate has administered over 3,500 COVID-19 vaccines. They are still in phase one of the process.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Local nurse speaks on the struggles of 2020
- Knights of Columbus hands out coffee & donuts to Syracuse Police officers
- No explosives found after K9 alert prompts evacuation of downtown Lexington
- New Year’s Eve celebrations continue despite coronavirus pandemic
- $14k fee distillers faced for producing hand sanitizer waived
For more local news, follow Callihan Marshall on Twitter at @cmarshallnews.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App