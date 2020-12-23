Local nursing homes residents receive COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nursing home residents and employees are some of the first in line to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and vaccinations started at Loretto on Wednesday.

According to Loretto, 269 of their residents (about 87% of those eligible), and close to half of their staff will receive vaccinations Wednesday.

Governor Cuomo said Wednesday that 90 nursing home facilities and 22,000 nursing home residents and staff have already received the vaccine in New York State.

Loretto says their next vaccination clinic is scheduled for January 13.