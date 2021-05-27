Local NYS leaders stress the need for more early voting sites as registration deadlines loom

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the registration deadline gets closer, local elected leaders say more early voting sites are needed in Onondaga County.

There was a news conference Thursday afternoon at OCC on the matter, since there are currently only six early voting sites in the county. That’s the bare minimum allowed under current law, and lawmakers say that needs to change.

“We all know what happened during the 2020 election. We all saw it. There were long lines, long waits, and I’ve personally heard of people in line for early voting for more than two hours. That is a problem,” said State Senator John Mannion.

Onondaga County has the fewest early voting sites of any large county in New York.

