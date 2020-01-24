Local officials call for changes to bail reform law

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York lawmakers, along with local enforcement, are calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to address the bail reform law that went into effect this month.

Officials held a news conference in Downtown Syracuse. Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay called the new laws harmful to public safety.

At the same time, protesters gathered just outside the courthouse.

They argued that the new laws are actually working and rolling them back would do more harm than good.

“Too often, we pass laws, the legislature and the governor, and we don’t hear from the professionals,” said Barclay. “We don’t hear from the men and women on the ground that could, probably, give the best advice to us on these laws. And the result, you end up passing bad public policy.”

Kelly Gonzalez, the deputy director for the Center for Community Alternatives, also attended the event.

“We have more clients who are able to defend their innocence while returning back to their families,” said Gonzalez. “They’re not languishing in our local jails. They’re able to return to the support services, to jobs, mental health services, substance abuse services…”

Cuomo said that he is open to changes, so long as they are based in facts and not politics.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9