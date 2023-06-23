ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local police agencies across Onondaga County will be doing meet and greets with members of the public Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at ten different Tops Friendly Markets (Tops) locations throughout the county.

At the Tops locations, members of the public can interact with their local police departments and Tops representatives. Both Tops and the law enforcement agencies believe this is part of an important goal of both businesses and police collaborating to help residents.

“This joint program showcases the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and local businesses working together to better serve our communities,” said Skaneateles Police Chief Scott Heggelke.

Locals will have the chance to talk with Heggelke, as well as Tops Regional Vice President, John McCaffrey at the Skaneateles store.

A limited amount of free reusable grocery bags will also be given away to the public during the meet and greets.