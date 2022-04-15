SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Konosioni Masonic Lodge #950 in Fayetteville is making sure families in need don’t go hungry this Easter weekend.

For the Masonic Lodge, its all about giving back.

“A lot of people do things for Thanksgiving, Christmas… and we didn’t want the people that celebrate Easter to be forgotten,” says Garry Campbell, president of Konosioni Masonic Lodge #950 Fayetteville.

For 40 years, they’ve made it their mission to serve the community they call home.

“There’s about three or four places around town. Any needy family of any brother that steps forward we make sure that they get a basket,” says Campbell.

One of those places is Syracuse Northeast Community Center. The baskets were distributed to those in need on Good Friday, just in time of the holiday weekend.

“Usually the basket will feed four to eight people and we get them through the food pantry sign up or just walk ins, mostly neighborhood people,” says Katie Stager, senior program coordinator at Syracuse Northeast Community Center.

Salad, meat, soda, candy, and even an at-home COVID-19 test are inside the baskets being handed out.

“This is the first time in two years that we’ve been able to do this in-person. The past two years with the pandemic we’ve just taken it all together and dropped it off. So this is the first time that our Masonic brothers are able to get together and do this on site” says Campbell.

With what started as roughly 25 baskets 40 years ago has grown to nearly 130 baskets this year. The lodge says the need keeps on growing.

“Its about $3,500 total cost and we raise money all year long for it,” says Campbell.

Organizers say they’re so excited to help those in need and look forward to it every year.

Campbell added, “We usually like to do this anonymously and one year we got a little behind schedule and the families were showing up to pick up the boxes and one lady was standing aside and she had about three kids with her and they said mommy who are these people, and she said these are the Easter bunny, so it makes me feel good.”

Thanks to the Konosioni Masonic Lodge #950 for making this holiday as special as all the rest.