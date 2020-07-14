Local organizations team up to host food drive

(WSYR-TV) — Tuesday became a busy day at NBT Bank Stadium as the parking lot filled for the food drive.

Onondaga County and the Syracuse Mets have been working with the Food Bank of Central New York to put on a food drive.

Using grant money from the state, the food bank is purchasing dairy products and produce from Upstate farmers and then getting the food to those who are in need.

So many times we are coming across individuals and families whose situations have recently changed maybe they’ve been furloughed, maybe their company just closed down. And they are really just struggling to make ends meet. So by coming to one of these distributions they can get the nutritious food they need to live and survive. Lynn Hy — Chief Development Officer with Food Bank of Central New York

This is all part of the Nourish New York Initiative.