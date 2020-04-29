Local organizations working to keep children well-fed and engaged

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parents who are grappling with how to keep their children well-fed and engaged are getting some help.

The Good Life Youth Foundation is partnering with the Syracuse City School District to deliver lunches to children whose families don’t have a way to pick them up. Or if someone in their family has tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization is also performing wellness checks to make sure kids stay engaged while they are out of school.

“We’re doing activities with the kids via Zoom, Messenger or Instagram,” said J.T. Houston, the program director of the Good Life Youth Foundation. “Any way we can engage with the kids.. video game challenges via Zoom or social media.”

The group is already looking toward the future and how they can apply the skills they are learning now to help in other challenges.