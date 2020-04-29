SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parents who are grappling with how to keep their children well-fed and engaged are getting some help.
The Good Life Youth Foundation is partnering with the Syracuse City School District to deliver lunches to children whose families don’t have a way to pick them up. Or if someone in their family has tested positive for COVID-19.
The organization is also performing wellness checks to make sure kids stay engaged while they are out of school.
“We’re doing activities with the kids via Zoom, Messenger or Instagram,” said J.T. Houston, the program director of the Good Life Youth Foundation. “Any way we can engage with the kids.. video game challenges via Zoom or social media.”
The group is already looking toward the future and how they can apply the skills they are learning now to help in other challenges.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Mayors from across CNY: We need federal funding now
- Lawmakers encourage states to allow hospitals to resume elective procedures
- Union at odds with Trump’s order for meat processors
- Cuomo announces executive order allowing some hospitals to resume elective surgeries
- Local organizations working to keep children well-fed and engaged
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App