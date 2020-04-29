Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Local organizations working to keep children well-fed and engaged

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parents who are grappling with how to keep their children well-fed and engaged are getting some help.

The Good Life Youth Foundation is partnering with the Syracuse City School District to deliver lunches to children whose families don’t have a way to pick them up. Or if someone in their family has tested positive for COVID-19.

The organization is also performing wellness checks to make sure kids stay engaged while they are out of school.

“We’re doing activities with the kids via Zoom, Messenger or Instagram,” said J.T. Houston, the program director of the Good Life Youth Foundation. “Any way we can engage with the kids.. video game challenges via Zoom or social media.”

The group is already looking toward the future and how they can apply the skills they are learning now to help in other challenges.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected