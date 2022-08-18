SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- For about two years students got used to wearing masks and taking COVID tests to make sure they weren’t infected by the virus. With those rules relaxed heading into the 2022-2023 school year, a local pediatrician has concerns about the flu season.

Dr. Robert Dracker, Medical Director at Summerwood Pediatrics in Liverpool, says having strict COVID rules and then getting rid of them is concerning. “Number one the use of masks, and number two, hand washing and surface cleansing is probably going to fall by the wayside compared to what we did over the last two years.”

Dr. Dracker said he did see a decrease in respiratory infections when people were wearing masks, so because of that, some weren’t as concerned about the flu. “I am very concerned about the flu season coming for two reasons, as I said number one, not enough people are going to be vaccinated and number two, people have not been vaccinated over the past two years at a great extent.”

He believes the flu season will happen when it usually does, so he plans on vaccinating around the same time he usually does. “Typically we start out the last two weeks of September because the immune response from the vaccine typically lasts anywhere from four to six months,” said Dr. Dracker. “So we tend to have a late flu season sometimes, but this year all bets are off on what we’re going to see so I don’t want to give it too early.”

He recommends parents get their children vaccinated for COVID too. He said they should get the booster one to two weeks before the start of the school year.