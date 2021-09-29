Local pediatricians say facilities are swamped with COVID-19 testing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Local pediatricians are being inundated with COVID-19 testing at their facilities, and they told NewsChannel 9 just how swamped they are.

A doctor with Pediatric Associates in Camillus said they did over 100 COVID tests on Monday, and had to stay after hours to make sure they got done. Dr. Robert Dracker with Summerwood Pediatrics says they’ve also seen an influx.

“We go through a ton of tests. There was a period a couple weeks ago where we couldn’t obtain tests because manufacturers were not able to keep up with the demand,” said Dr. Dracker.

Most kids haven’t been in the classroom in over a year, so districts are being cautious and Dr. Dracker understands that.

The problem is that we’re dealing with the burden of the school system, the kids are going to the school nurse with an illness and the school nurse needs to have the child tested to make sure they don’t have COVID so I empathize with the school nurses as well. They’re trying to do the best job they can and they’re trying to keep the other children safe as well but it burdens the primary care physicians practices. Dr. Robert Dracker with Summerwood Pediatrics

On Wednesday Onondaga County Executive, Ryan McMahon announced a new testing site for students who are asymptomatic. “We’ll be operating a new site five days a week at the Hamilton Street Boys and Girls club,” Dr. Dracker said.

The site will be open five days a week from 9 a.m.- 12 p.m starting on Thursday, September 30. It’s for children who aren’t showing symptoms. To register click here: COVID-19 Return To School Testing Registration – Onondaga County COVID-19 Info (ongov.net)