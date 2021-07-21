Local personalities Rick Gary and Christie Casciano to host children’s book signing

Christie Casciano and Rick Gary

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Local media personalities Sunny102 morning show host Rick Gary and NewsChannel 9’s own Christie Casciano have released their first co-authored book “Ringo Is His Name-o”.

The book is about the adventures of Ringo the therapy dog, based on a real-life service dog that visits classrooms, libraries, hospitals and first responders to offer support and affection to the community. 

Rick and Christie will do a book signing at Picnics at the Park on Thursday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Onondaga Lake Parkway behind the Griffin Visitor Center. Ringo will also be in attendance.

“Ringo Is His Name-o” will be available for purchase at the event or online.

