Local politicians weigh in on USPS concerns

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Local politicians gathered in East Syracuse on Tuesday to express their concerns about the Post Office and the upcoming election.

Their news conference came on the same day that the postmaster general announced he is halting some operational changes until after the November elections.

Democrats contended the changes threatened mail-in voting.

“I also believe the postal workers want to deliver your ballot and the postal service, at least the postal workers, are gonna do everything they can to make this happen,” said State Senator Rachel May.

The postmaster general said he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”