Local postal worker pleads guilty to stealing mailed gift cards

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A now former United States Postal worker is in hot water after pleading guilty to three felony counts of stealing gift cards from customers.

Thomas J. Joslin, 58, of North Syracuse, admitted to stealing multiple gift cards from mail route between March 2019 and June 2019. Some of the cards he pursued included a $160 prepaid Mastercard, a $300 Dick’s Sporting Goods card and a $40 prepaid Visa card.

To try and distance himself from the theft, Joslin bought different gift cards from the already stolen ones.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years. Joslin will be sentenced October 7, 2021, and has been terminated by the United States Postal Service.