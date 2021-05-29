Local production company films horror movie right here in CNY

SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A local production company is shooting a feature length horror flick in Solvay called The Blood Fly.

NewsChannel 9 got a behind the scenes look as crews filmed. There’s a mix of local and regional talent in the film including Henry Nacho Laun who was on the Wahlburgers TV show.

Producers say being able to film in Central New York is key.

“It’s amazing we’re bringing money locally into the economy, and I think that’s really important,” said Michelle DiBernardo. “You know, during COVID you know a lot of us shut down and we couldn’t do things and the mask restrictions lifting up. We’re able to do more and we’re just really excited to not have to leave and go to New York Or LA and employ people here.”

She says they are looking at distribution for when the film is complete.