Local racetracks getting ready to reopen for the season

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo gave auto and horse racetracks the green light to open to spectators at 20% capacity at outdoor events. Although plans aren’t completely set in stone, officials at Oswego Speedway are starting to plan how to welcome back fans.

The Public Relations Director for the speedway, Camden Proud, said they’re starting their season on May 8. He said ticket sales will be a little different this season.

“We’re putting the finishing touches on a brand new online ticketing system and the tickets can be ordered online and they can have them right on their phone. In these times, it’s convenient for us to introduce that new process,” Proud said.

He said this is something that’s been in the works for a while, and it will help them keep track of how many tickets are sold so they don’t go over the capacity limit. He said once fans enter the track, there will be safety protocols.

“Everything is going to be distanced,” Proud said. “So our concession stands, our ticket lines, we are going to have tape on the ground or what not to make sure that everyone is keeping a safe distance.”

They’re still working with state and local health departments regarding vaccinations and testing for fans, but he said he really just wants everyone to have fun.

“I know that it’s obviously going to be different than it ever has been before, but like I said, just after this long wait, I hope that everybody is really eager and able to make the best of the situation,” Proud said.

Proud said they will provide updates for spectators once they get everything set in stone.