Local radio personalities laid off as iHeartMedia goes through a technology transformation

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — iHeartMeda, which operates iHeartRadio stations across the country, posted a message on Tuesday saying they are creating a new organizational structure for its hundreds of stations across the country, including right here in Syracuse.

The media company is going forward with what it’s calling a technology transformation which includes layoffs to many of its employees.

According to their social media sites, radio personalities Jim Donovan of Y94, Pat McMahon of Y94, and DJ Kobe of HOT 107.9 have been let go by iHeartRadio.

Tom and Becky of B104.7 announced their retirement from local radio last month. Their show has been replaced with a nationally syndicated program.

iHeartMedia owns several stations in Syracuse including B104.7, HOT 107.9, Y94, and News Radio 570 WSYR.

NewsChannel 9 is still waiting to hear from iHeart about more potential layoffs at these local stations.

In a lengthy statement, iHeart said, “The new structure will enable the company to maximize the performance of each of its markets.”

