Local reaction to new COVID-19 wedding and event guidelines

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting Monday, March 15, more New York brides will be able to toss their bouquets into a larger crowd as the new COVID-19 guidelines go into effect for weddings and catering events.

The new guidelines are as follows:

Event capacity will increase to 50% with up to 150 guests allowed. All event-goers must be tested within 72 hours of the event for a PCR test or 6 hours before for a rapid test.

Guests will have to show proof of their negative test and provide contact tracing information before being allowed in. Testing is not required for those who have been fully vaccinated 14 days or more prior to the event.

Masks must be worn at all times except when seated or eating/drinking. Guests will also be permitted to dance with masks on and only with members of their immediate family or bubble.

Venues are also required to register any event with over 50 guests with their local health departments.

While these guidelines are still very restrictive, Nicole Samolis from SKY Armory is happy to comply with them.

“We’re very encouraged and optimistic about the 2021 season and year and so with the new guidelines coming into effect it’s just making our customers, feel more comfortable too, about their weddings and being able to move forward with their event,” she said.

However, this testing requirement is not something everyone wants to go through, like LaFayette bride, Amy Papelino, who says gaining access to tests that come back quickly enough is often difficult in more rural areas.

“With the guidelines the way they are and where we are getting married, I just don’t want to deal with testing so I cut us down to about 100 people and we will sort of see what happens when we get closer to June,” she said.

The social gathering limit for public spaces will increase to 100 people for indoor spaces on March 22.

In the meantime, Samolis is happy there are some exceptions for more traditional wedding staples.

“They have made a few concessions for weddings where for introductions people can actually stand up at their tables to introduce when they’re doing the introductions and the clapping and that sort of thing. Toasts, the toasters don’t have to wear their masks as long as they are standing 12 feet away from anybody,” she said.

When it comes to the dancing rules, SKY Armory is creating separate dancing floors for their guests to maintain social distancing easier.

However, Papelino is hoping these dancing rules are lifted before her big day.

“To require everybody to socially distance significantly to dance and wear a mask yet you can mingle and wear masks and it’s fine, I don’t see the point in that,” she said.