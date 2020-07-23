Local representatives call on IJC once again to take action to protect shorelines

(WSYR-TV) — Three local congressman are once again calling on the International Joint Commission to take action as Lake Ontario’s rising water levels continue to cause severe damage to homes and businesses on the shorelines.

Congressman John Katko, Anthony Brindisi and Joseph Morelle released a joint statement that said, in part:

“The IJC needs to take substantive steps to protect Lake Ontario’s southern shoreline, listen to our communities and act in a transparent way to ensure fairness and safety in our region. We will not stop fighting for the families, businesses and homeowners that continue to pay the price for the IJC’s inaction.”

Damage to the shoreline has caused hundreds of thousands of dollars to homes, businesses and infrastructure.

In March, the lawmakers introduced the IJC Accountability Act, which would remove the IJC’s immunity from lawsuits, allowing impacted shoreline communities to take legal action against them for flooding damages.