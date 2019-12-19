Local representatives react to the House voting in favor of impeaching President Trump

WASHINGTON D.C. (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. House of Representatives voted “yes” on both articles of impeachment that President Donald Trump faced on Wednesday night, making him the third president in U.S. history to be impeached by the House.

22nd District Democrat Anthony Brindisi voted for impeachment while 23rd and 24th district Republicans Tom Reed and John Katko voted against it.

“I will always vote my conscience, put our country first, and support the rule of law. Today I am what I have always been, a person privileged to live in the greatest democracy in history. It is with profound sadness I cast my vote today; however, I voted not as Democrat or Republican, but as an American who has been given this responsibility by the community I love. The Constitution, the rule of law, respect for justice and individual dignity have standards and therefore must be subject to accountability.” Rep. Anthony Brindisi

“I just never saw the smoking gun evidence that warranted this nuclear option being deployed. To take out a dually elected POTUS from office is something we should not be doing and history teaches us, this is the tool of last resort.” Rep. Tom Reed

“Today marks an extraordinarily divisive moment in our nation’s history. I have always taken my commitment to bipartisanship and independence seriously. I have not been shy about breaking with the President on major policy issues. But, our founding fathers designed impeachment to be used only in extreme cases, and set a high bar to ensure this process was not abused, or used in a partisan manner. The President’s behavior was wrong, but the evidence presented does not meet the high bar articulated for impeachment. I voted against the measure before the House this evening,” Rep. Katko

