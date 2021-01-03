Local resident reacts to New Year hike in price for NYS Thruway drivers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New Year brought with it higher prices for New York State Thruway drivers, but only for those who are out of state or without an E-Z Pass.

The New York State Thruway Authority recently made the switch to all cashless tolling for the 570-mile superhighway and on the first of the month, toll prices for New York license plate drivers increased by 30% and for out-of-state drivers by 15%. The bill will come through the mail for non-E-Z Pass holders and will include a $2 surcharge for each bill.

One local Cicero resident isn’t happy about the increase in prices or the fact that so many jobs were lost with the elimination of cash tolls.

“I was going to be the last person on Earth that was going to advocate for the E-Z Pass so I was going to hold on as long as possible,” said Cicero resident Athena Frantz.

Frantz believes the out-of-staters are getting off with a better deal.

“I feel like to the contrary it should be the other way around,” she said. “If you’re a New York State resident and you pay New York State taxes you already are getting us for a lot of money, they should be giving us some sort of a discount on those E-Z Pass prices, not increasing it.”

A spokesman from the NYS Thruway Authority told us that they are solely funded through charges at the toll and receive no state funding or NYS tax dollars. This is the first price adjustment to NYS tolls in the past 10 years and for people who already have an E-Z Pass or get one now, their fares won’t change.

“I was really holding off as long as possible getting the E-Z Pass, but unfortunately it’s just one of those things that New York State kind of puts you in a position now that you have to otherwise, or it’s just foolish not to,” Frantz said.

Executive Director of the NYS Thruway Authority, Matthew Driscoll, says people should do just that.

“They really should get an E-Z Pass,” he said. “It’s the most efficient and effective way to travel, it’s obviously easy and you don’t have to worry about a bill being sent in the mail.”

The NYS Thruway Authority said that drivers can expect the old cash tolls to be removed by the end of this summer and if you’re looking to buy an E-Z Pass you can find them at most local grocery stores, your DMV, or sign up online.