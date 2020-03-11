Local resources to stay informed about the coronavirus

New York State has set up a hotline for anyone with questions or concerns about coronavirus.
Cayuga County Health Department
- Website: CayugaCounty.us
- Phone: 315-253-1560
- Follow the Cayuga County Health Department on social media
Cortland County Health Department
- Website: Cortland-Co.org/432/Health-Department
- Phone: 607-753-5036
- Follow the Cortland County Health Department on social media
- Facebook: /CortGovHealth/
- Twitter: @CortGovHealth
Madison County Health Department
- Website: MadisonCounty.ny.gov/206/Health-Department
- Phone: 315-366-2361
- Follow the Madison County Health Department on social media
- Facebook: /MadisonCountyNewYork
Oneida County Health Department
- Website: OCGov.net/Oneida/Health
- Phone: 315-798-6400
- Follow the Oneida County Health Department on social media
- Facebook: /OCHDNY
Onondaga County Health Department
- Website: OnGov.net/health/
- Phone: 315-435-3252
- Follow Onondaga County on social media
- Facebook: /OnondagaCounty/
- Twitter: @OnondagaCounty
Onondaga County is also hosting daily Facebook Live updates to keep the public informed.
Oswego County Health Department
- Website: Health.OswegoCounty.com/
- Phone: 315-349-3545
- Follow the Oswego County Health Department on social media
- Facebook: /OswegoHealthDpt
- Twitter: @OswegoHealthDpt
Tompkins County Health Department
- Website: TompkinsCountyNY.gov/Health
- Phone: 607-274-6600
- Follow the Tompkins County Health Department on social media
- Facebook: /TompkinsPublicHealth
- Twitter: @TompkinsHealth
NYS Department Of Health
- Website: Health.NY.gov/Diseases/Communicable/Coronavirus
- Hotline: 1-888-364-3065
- Follow the NYS Department of Health on social media
- Facebook: /NYSDOH
- Twitter: @HealthNYGov
Centers For Disease Control (CDC)
- Website: CDC.gov/Coronavirus/2019-nCoV
- Phone: 800-232-4636
- Follow the CDC on social media
- Facebook: /CDC
- Twitter: @CDCgov
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App