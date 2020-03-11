Live Now
Local resources to stay informed about the coronavirus

Coronavirus hotline: 1-888-364-3065

New York State has set up a hotline for anyone with questions or concerns about coronavirus.

Cayuga County Health Department

Cortland County Health Department

Madison County Health Department

Oneida County Health Department

Onondaga County Health Department

Onondaga County is also hosting daily Facebook Live updates to keep the public informed.

Oswego County Health Department

Tompkins County Health Department

NYS Department Of Health

Centers For Disease Control (CDC)

