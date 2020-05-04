Local restaurant and businesses team up to feed nurses and their families

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — National Nurses Day is coming up on Wednesday, May 6, but The Chickadee Human Eatery and Mike Baltrusitis with State Farm are honoring nurses all week, up until May 7.

Cathy Pronto is a registered home care nurse in Liverpool. Her family is also full of frontline workers. So, a free meal to help them is the perfect way to say thank you, but it’s the meaning behind it that is so much more.

“This is just a real treat for everybody. People like this that are reaching out and supporting us, helping us during this time, it just makes you feel good and make you remember what’s truly important in life.” said Pronto.

Despite being on the verge of closing its doors, the Chickadee Human Eatery has been giving back to the community since the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to Central New York.

The initiative to feed our nurses has only grown their mission.

“They were so grateful and we’re just so grateful to them that they keep doing what they’re doing, so we can keep doing what we’re doing,” said David Caramanna, Owner and Operator, The Chickadee Human Eatery.

But Caramanna couldn’t do it alone. He teamed up with Mike Baltrusiti’s State Farm Insurance Agency and they’re sponsoring the weeklong meal giveaway.

“We wanted to do something for them to show our appreciation to their dedication and putting themselves at risk every single day for us and for our families,” said Margaret Baltrusitis, Office Manager, Mike Baltrusitis State Farm.





It just takes the stress off for a day. That it’s one less thing we have to worry about. You know, we’re worried about not only going to work and coming home, but making sure that it’s safe for our families when we do. And then what it is we’re going to put on the table for dinner. So, a meal that we didn’t have to prepare is just a wonderful thing and it’s very appreciated. Cathy Ponto, Home Care Nurse, Liverpool

If you’re a nurse and need a meal, you can simply call the Chickadee Human Eatery to place your order at (315) 699-7044.

To learn more about The Chickadee Human Eatery, click here or here to learn more about the ‘Pay It Forward’ post-it wall.

