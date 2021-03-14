Local restaurant gears up to welcome 75% capacity on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Restaurants geared up on Sunday to welcome back even more customers with restaurant capacity increasing to 75% on Friday, March 19.

Despite the current COVID restrictions and no St. Patrick’s Day parade for the second year in a row, community members still showed up to Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub to celebrate.

“Business has been good, you know obviously with all of the restrictions it’s not like a normal year, but all things considered it’s been a great month so far,” said general manager, Dennis Coleman.

Coleman said the capacity increase will be positive for his business calling it a step in the right direction. And as more people get vaccinated, they’re starting to see an increase in foot traffic.

“It definitely makes me feel safer,” said employee Joseph Aovarver. “Especially because I’m behind the bar I have a lot of contact with people every single day, so knowing people are out here getting vaccinated it makes me feel safer.”

And vaccinated customers, like David Klementowski have started feeling more comfortable too.

“It’s a tradition, we’ve been coming here for years right around St. Patrick’s Day, so when we heard that Coleman’s was open we decided to come down grab a green beer, have a little lunch and we’re just excited to be here,” he said.

Coleman said he’s starting to feel a sense of normalcy as well and can see the light at the end of the tunnel.