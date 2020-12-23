Local restaurant owner brings light to so many people during pandemic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A local restaurant owner is making the most of the pandemic by cooking and delivering meals to essential workers.

Marty Richardson owns Nestico’s Too!, Rise&Grind Café, and Chelsea’s Restaurant and Bar. Richardson says takeout was a little difficult, and she had extra food so she decided to put it to good use and cook and deliver meals to essential workers.

“They still need to be able to go out, they still need to be able to get meals, they’re exhausted after working a long day, and they deserve not to have to cook and just have a meal waiting for them.”

On Wednesday, she prepared Antipasto, Greek Chicken Salad, and Homemade Chicken Salad wraps for 100 workers in the COVID unit at SUNY Upstate. Since the pandemic, she’s made about 1,000 meals for essential workers, but while doing this she also had her employees in mind.

“We had to do something to change the energy level of our employees, make them feel like they’re not just there to do takeout food, to do something positive, to make it feel like it was more worthwhile, working.”

For the past several months, Richardson and her employees have spent countless hours in the kitchen preparing food, which she said is rewarding. “It’s really cool to see people get excited and appreciate so much that we’re just randomly dropping off lunch for them.”

Marty is collecting donations at all of her restaurants. She matches $6 donations, and once she gets 25, she makes the meals.