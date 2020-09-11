Local restaurant owner opening location at NYS Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 continues to force businesses to get creative when it comes to capacity. A popular, local restaurant is turning to one of the largest spaces in Central New York: the State Fairgrounds.

Daniella’s is firing up food at the Fairgrounds. The restaurant is opening in the Empire Room all year round.

What was once a banquet hall only is now a restaurant that is ready to open.

The Fairgrounds is far from the ocean front, but the new spot will be serving up seafood and fresh pasta.

Owner Charlie Roman said this will have a different feel from his other Daniella’s location.

In normal times, the dining room and patio can seat about 350. It will be at 50% capacity when it open on Friday, but it is a start and it is in a spot that should attract some attention.

We hope people will try us. We have had a long five or six months of this new era we are in. And if nothing else, this is a spark of something bright, new and fresh. Charlie Roman — Owner of Daniella’s

Roman is looking forward to a new adventure with his new spot. he is hopeful that people will be eating there when the Fair returns in 2021.

New York State invested $250,000 to renovate the Empire Room.

Roman signed an agreement last year to lease the space.